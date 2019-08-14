EPS for Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) Expected At $0.21; NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. PNTR’s profit would be $1.73M giving it 17.92 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s analysts see 31.25% EPS growth. It closed at $15.05 lastly. It is down 32.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50's average target is -11.94% below currents $25.55 stock price.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management services and products for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.11 million. It operates in three divisions: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). It has a 21.53 P/E ratio. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and makes MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs Inc invested in 0.23% or 114,780 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 35,455 shares. Convergence Ltd Company holds 8,647 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 11,500 shares. Vanguard Gru has 5.77M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 29,097 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 47 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 1% stake. Prudential accumulated 151,320 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 42,412 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 519,975 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 27,599 shares.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1216.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.