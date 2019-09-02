EPS for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Expected At $-0.70; First Defiance Financial (FDEF)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report $-0.70 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.9 EPS. After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 15,473 shares traded. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has declined 56.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTI News: 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Clears Pluristem’s Investigational New Drug Application for PLX-R18 to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 30/04/2018 – PLURISTEM’S PLX-R18 IND FOR ACUTE RADIATION CLEARED BY FDA; 01/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for May. 8; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA CLEARS PLURISTEM’S PHASE lll STUDY IN TREATMENT OF MUSCLE INJURY FOLLOWING HIP FRACTURE SURGERY; 23/04/2018 – PLURISTEM, INDIANA UNIVERSITY TO INITIATE JOINT PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s IND to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 47 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 50 sold and decreased stock positions in First Defiance Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 12.49 million shares, down from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $11.91M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $510.78 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. for 31,086 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 31,339 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 171,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 95,105 shares.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $54.51 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.