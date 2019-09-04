EPS for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Expected At $-0.70; Easterly Government Properties (DEA) SI Decreased By 13.43%

Analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report $-0.70 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.9 EPS. After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 127,133 shares traded. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has declined 56.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTI News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s IND to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 08/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 23/04/2018 – Pluristem and Indiana University to Initiate Joint Project Evaluating PLX-R18 in Acute Radiation Syndrome, Targeting Bridging D; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s Phase III Study in Treatment of Muscle Injury Following Hip Fracture Surgery; 30/04/2018 – FDA Clears Pluristem’s Investigational New Drug Application for PLX-R18 to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – PLURISTEM’S PLX-R18 IND FOR ACUTE RADIATION CLEARED BY FDA; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for May. 8; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN BOTH EUROPE AND U.S. DURING 2018

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) had a decrease of 13.43% in short interest. DEA’s SI was 1.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.43% from 1.60M shares previously. With 570,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)’s short sellers to cover DEA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 902,433 shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $57.27 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc

