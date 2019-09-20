EPS for Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) Expected At $-0.29; Guardian Capital LP Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake

Guardian Capital Lp increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 2,146 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 69,703 shares with $11.52M value, up from 67,557 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.35. About 1.83 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report $-0.29 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 31.82% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Pluralsight, Inc.’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 1.51M shares traded. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has risen 36.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pluralsight has $3600 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.60’s average target is 47.37% above currents $18.05 stock price. Pluralsight had 8 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The Company’s learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business clients to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.69% above currents $159.35 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.

