EPS for Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) Expected At $-0.28; Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Shorts Increased By 6.39%

Analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 31.71% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Pluralsight, Inc.’s analysts see -15.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 507,652 shares traded. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) had an increase of 6.39% in short interest. EIDX’s SI was 1.54M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.39% from 1.45M shares previously. With 55,000 avg volume, 28 days are for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s short sellers to cover EIDX’s short positions. The SI to Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s float is 30.74%. The stock decreased 9.86% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 157,974 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

