EPS for Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Expected At $0.81; Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Sentiment Is 0.75

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 17 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.53% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. PLXS’s profit would be $24.38M giving it 18.34 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Plexus Corp.’s analysts see 2.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 80,435 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 21 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 28 reduced and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.44 million shares, down from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Plexus Corp. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Invest Ltd Llc invested in 42,319 shares. Vident Investment Advisory holds 24,332 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 833 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.57 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Glenmede Communications Na holds 86 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 3,472 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.08% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 32,237 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc holds 0.6% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 10,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,600 shares.

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $465,105 activity. Shares for $270,152 were sold by CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P on Monday, January 21. 3,454 shares were sold by Darroch Ronnie, worth $194,953.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 232,209 shares traded or 40.88% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has declined 9.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 20 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund for 420,635 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 260,552 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 433,354 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 506,590 shares.