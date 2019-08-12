EPS for Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Expected At $-0.04; Ultralife Has 1.57 Sentiment

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold holdings in Ultralife Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 5.00 million shares, up from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ultralife Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 431,837 shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.60’s average target is 166.82% above currents $8.47 stock price. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on Friday, March 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

It closed at $8.57 lastly. It is down 12.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M

Thb Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 627,736 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 164,926 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 72,702 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares.