EPS for Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Expected At $-0.04; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 3.35 million shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) stake by 415.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 28,937 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 35,899 shares with $543,000 value, up from 6,962 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Shs now has $32.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 1.36M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.60’s average target is 65.08% above currents $13.69 stock price. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform”.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management Limited invested in 1.52% or 436,758 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 387,363 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 81,598 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 6,475 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.03 million shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 672 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 6,732 shares. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 6,354 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Palladium Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt accumulated 9,983 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com reported 43,755 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman & Com Ltd invested in 3,423 shares. Cap Int Invsts accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Patten Group Inc Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,334 shares.

