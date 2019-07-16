EPS for Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG) Expected At $-0.07; Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Unilever PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 4300 target in Thursday, February 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, April 23. Credit Suisse maintained Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Neutral” rating. See Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Unchanged

25/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3860.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4325.00 New Target: GBX 5060.00 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4085.00 New Target: GBX 4325.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4800.00 New Target: GBX 5050.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4350.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSE:PTG) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 135,282 shares traded or 70.31% up from the average. Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSE:PTG) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.90% or GBX 45 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5070. About 461,584 shares traded. Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods market. The company has market cap of 133.25 billion GBP. The firm operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment divisions. It has a 20.06 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. provides IT solutions to businesses, government, education, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $62.37 million. The firm operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The ACS segment designs, sells, and supports integrated computer hardware, software, and networking products for business database, network and network security systems; and provides training and support services.