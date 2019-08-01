EPS for Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG) Expected At $-0.07; Mannkind (MNKD) Shorts Lowered By 6.23%

Mannkind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) had a decrease of 6.23% in short interest. MNKD’s SI was 36.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.23% from 38.81M shares previously. With 1.77 million avg volume, 21 days are for Mannkind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s short sellers to cover MNKD’s short positions. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 297,131 shares traded. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has declined 23.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MNKD News: 09/05/2018 – CIPLA -CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS AND FOR ALL MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES FOR AFREZZA; 09/05/2018 – MannKind and Cipla Enter an Exclusive Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Afrezza(R) in India; 25/04/2018 – MannKind: FDA Determines That Afrezza REMS Communication Plan Has Met Goals and REMS No Longer Necessar; 09/04/2018 – MannKind Announces Completion of Previously Announced $28.0 Million Registered Direct Offering; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND CORP – CIPLA WILL ALSO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES OF AFREZZA IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND CORP – MANNKIND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SUPPLYING AFREZZA TO CIPLA; 13/03/2018 – MannKind Announces STAT Study Results Accepted for Presentation at American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions; 24/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27; 19/03/2018 – MannKind Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

Analysts expect Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSE:PTG) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 6,823 shares traded. Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSE:PTG) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. provides IT solutions to businesses, government, education, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $62.37 million. The firm operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The ACS segment designs, sells, and supports integrated computer hardware, software, and networking products for business database, network and network security systems; and provides training and support services.

