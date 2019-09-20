EPS for Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Expected At $1.67; Blackbaud (BLKB) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 104 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 69 sold and trimmed holdings in Blackbaud Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 50.05 million shares, up from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report $1.67 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 10.22% from last quarter’s $1.86 EPS. PJC’s profit would be $23.72M giving it 11.54 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Piper Jaffray Companies’s analysts see 26.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 59,487 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.09. About 104,234 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), The Stock That Zoomed 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackbaud Acquires YourCause To Grow Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.41 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,732 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 2.88% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.16% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.79M for 89.51 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 169.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.