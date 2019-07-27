EPS for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) Expected At $-0.03; Edison International (EIX) SI Increased By 34.78%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had an increase of 34.78% in short interest. EIX’s SI was 4.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.78% from 3.60 million shares previously. With 2.51 million avg volume, 2 days are for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s short sellers to cover EIX’s short positions. The SI to Edison International’s float is 1.49%. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 4.54 million shares traded or 104.50% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Analysts expect Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International (EIX) CEO Pedro Pizarro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Southern California Edison Elects to Participate in Wildfire Insurance Fund – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Most big carbon emitting firms not meeting climate goals, study says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl had 19 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 29 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EIX in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 12,823 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 7,352 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.15% or 1.00 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has 5,936 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 34,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonehill Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.39% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 63 shares. 692,271 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Luminus Mngmt Lc reported 0.79% stake. Private Advisor Group Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,590 shares. The Illinois-based Cna has invested 0.47% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 78,870 shares. 13,140 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc.

Among 2 analysts covering Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pine Cliff Energy had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by GMP Securities.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The firm primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta. The company has market cap of $49.17 million. It also holds interests in natural gas liquids assets in the Sundance, Carstairs, Garrington, and Harmattan areas of Alberta; and natural gas assets in the Cadillac area of Southern Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves were 53,801.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and proved plus probable reserves were 70,935.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Another recent and important Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s (TSE:PNE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019.