EPS for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Expected At $0.27; Last Week Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 16.53% above currents $27.46 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. See Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.27 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. DOC’s profit would be $50.03 million giving it 16.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Physicians Realty Trust’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 951,964 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Pay A 1.3% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware reported 0.05% stake. Symons Cap Management stated it has 14,646 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 262,048 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 752,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Co accumulated 60,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 132,268 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 725,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Da Davidson holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 12,784 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn owns 4,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 1.24M shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 300 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2.27M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 285,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 42,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $18.19’s average target is 2.36% above currents $17.77 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One downgraded the shares of DOC in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate firm organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The Firm invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. It has a 64.38 P/E ratio. The Firm conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership , directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 1.30M shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) At US$28.50? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel closes on Hotel Madera sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Hotel Madera – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pebblebrook closes on sale of Rouge Hotel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.