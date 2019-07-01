EPS for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) Expected At $-0.01; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased their stakes in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 993,362 shares, down from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $364.86 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund for 29,835 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co. Llc owns 20,969 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 237,837 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,149 shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 79,662 shares traded or 86.36% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) has declined 7.61% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PHX Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by GMP Securities. Scotia Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $4.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.