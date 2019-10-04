EPS for Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected At $2.37; Xylem Inc. (XYL) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $8900 lowest target. $89.50’s average target is 19.14% above currents $75.12 stock price. Xylem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 3. See Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $90.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $89.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $93 Maintain

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.73 EPS change or 23.55% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. PSX’s profit would be $1.06 billion giving it 10.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.02 EPS previously, Phillips 66’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.51M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 15.91% above currents $98.87 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PSX in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, July 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11700 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. Shares for $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway reported 5.55M shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 8,226 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 52,430 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 11,897 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability has invested 3.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Assetmark Inc invested in 79,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.74% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 3.52 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 67,658 shares. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 75,093 shares in its portfolio. General owns 168,000 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Motco holds 0.01% or 1,360 shares in its portfolio.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $44.35 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $13.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 23.77 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

