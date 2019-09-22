EPS for Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected At $2.37; Huami American Depositary Shares Each (HMI) Shorts Decreased By 22.2%

Huami Corporation American Depositary Shares Each (NYSE:HMI) had a decrease of 22.2% in short interest. HMI’s SI was 427,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.2% from 549,900 shares previously. With 409,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Huami Corporation American Depositary Shares Each (NYSE:HMI)’s short sellers to cover HMI’s short positions. The SI to Huami Corporation American Depositary Shares Each’s float is 4.46%. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 448,208 shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) has risen 18.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HMI News: 09/04/2018 – Huami Announces Global Availability of The Amazfit Stratos Premium Multisport GPS Smartwatch; 21/05/2018 – Huami 1Q Rev $93.4M; 21/05/2018 – Huami Sees 2Q Rev CNY650M-CNY675; 26/03/2018 Huami 4Q Rev $115.7M; 28/03/2018 – SHANGHAI HUAMI-A HALTS TRADING IN SHENZHEN: 300462 CH; 31/05/2018 – Huami Corporation Announces Official Launch of Mi Band 3; 27/04/2018 – Huami Corp Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – Huami 1Q EPS 1c; 26/03/2018 – Huami 4Q EPS 5c; 27/04/2018 – Huami Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.73 EPS change or 23.55% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. PSX’s profit would be $1.06B giving it 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.02 EPS previously, Phillips 66’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 6.76% above currents $103.27 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11700 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $46.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,327 were accumulated by Aull & Monroe Investment Management. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 49,000 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1.52M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 91,738 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 4,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,500 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 4,626 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.6% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 868,132 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 208 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Liability owns 39,673 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,000 shares.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $638.18 million. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio.