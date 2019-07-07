EPS for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Expected At $1.13; Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Position By $5.95 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 31.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 24,205 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 52,411 shares with $12.92M value, down from 76,616 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $54.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.21% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PSXP’s profit would be $140.94 million giving it 11.13 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s analysts see 22.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 86,351 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Among 6 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $555,333 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought $130,283 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Friday, May 24. The insider Haney Mark bought 1,392 shares worth $68,641.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Phillips 66 Partners LP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has 890,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Blair William & Il owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 62,375 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Co has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 13,641 shares. 29,673 are owned by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.40 million shares. Pnc Svcs Gru accumulated 0% or 16,352 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 55,143 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 92 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 32,185 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 418,750 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 3.45 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Salient Capital Advsr Lc holds 1.66M shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.24% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Under-the-Radar but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summary Of Dividend Increases In Q2-2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.845 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 60,700 shares. Glynn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 199,667 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,074 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Company reported 7,228 shares. National Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 4,128 shares. Hartford Financial Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 249,808 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 103,877 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duquesne Family Office invested in 135,515 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Cipher LP stated it has 6,130 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 311,692 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0.22% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 32,990 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 18,447 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 118,633 shares to 125,638 valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 2.10 million shares and now owns 2.13M shares. Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) was raised too.