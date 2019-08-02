EPS for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) Expected At $-0.35; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.30 EPS previously, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 91,022 shares traded. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc analyzed 75,000 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)'s stock declined 9.34%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 166,712 shares with $6.04 million value, down from 241,712 last quarter.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company has market cap of $224.72 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stake by 345,690 shares to 5.00 million valued at $535.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 183,359 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.