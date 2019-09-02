EPS for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV) Expected At $0.02; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Position

Analysts expect Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PBSV’s profit would be $459,937 giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. It closed at $0.945 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) stake by 17.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 464,143 shares with $15.44M value, down from 563,036 last quarter. National Bk Hldgs Corp now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 62,472 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.01% or 16,104 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0.02% or 406,527 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 18,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 44,105 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 79,052 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 10,683 shares. Fragasso Gru accumulated 12,596 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 37,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc accumulated 0% or 64,262 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,449 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Ny stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 1.52M shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.04M for 13.38 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Fvcbankcorp Inc stake by 61,070 shares to 389,678 valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 56,500 shares and now owns 385,255 shares. Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) was raised too.