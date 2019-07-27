Analysts expect Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 39.02% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pfenex Inc.’s analysts see 108.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 60,592 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) has risen 18.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Says On Track for Submission of New Drug Application in 3Q; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX INC – NO IMBALANCES IN SEVERITY OR INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS FROM PF708; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX & CHINA NT PHARMA ENTER IN DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE PF708 STUDY RESULTS IN; 14/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN: PFENEX WILL RESUME TRADING AT 4:20PM ET; 22/05/2018 – PFENEX – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND EXPENSES FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMMERCIALIZATION, LAUNCH OF PF708, AMONG OTHERS; 22/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pfenex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFNX); 18/04/2018 – PFENEX TO GET $2.5M, TO GET ADDED PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5M; 10/05/2018 – PFENEX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.47

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $187.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $952.34 million. The firm develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to clients in chemical, petrochemical, and mining industries, as well as public sector, such as fire services, police, and disaster protection.