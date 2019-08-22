EPS for PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Expected At $1.45; Zacks Investment Management Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Zacks Investment Management decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 19,217 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 2.03 million shares with $109.55M value, down from 2.05M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Analysts expect PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) to report $1.45 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.07% from last quarter's $1.38 EPS. PTR's profit would be $4.47 billion giving it 8.57 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, PetroChina Company Limited's analysts see 74.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 53,257 shares traded. PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has declined 30.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zacks Investment Management increased Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) stake by 61,806 shares to 121,950 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) stake by 13,918 shares and now owns 75,949 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 12.32% above currents $48.77 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities. The company has market cap of $153.15 billion. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline divisions. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas and crude oil.

