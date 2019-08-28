EPS for PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Expected At $1.45; Shorts at Secureworks – Class A (SCWX) Raised By 4.63%

Secureworks Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:SCWX) had an increase of 4.63% in short interest. SCWX’s SI was 2.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.63% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 242,700 avg volume, 11 days are for Secureworks Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s short sellers to cover SCWX’s short positions. The SI to Secureworks Corp – Class A’s float is 32.05%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 79,239 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has declined 5.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCWX News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 07/03/2018 Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8.0C; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $512 MLN TO $516 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks lnnovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active Threat Hunting; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.16, REV VIEW $504.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS EXTENDS DROP TO A RECORD 17%; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS $0.58 TO $0.62; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS 4Q ADJ REV $120.8M, EST. $117.8M; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C TO 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C

Analysts expect PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) to report $1.45 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.07% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. PTR’s profit would be $4.49B giving it 8.26 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, PetroChina Company Limited’s analysts see 74.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 76,497 shares traded. PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has declined 30.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PTR News: 02/04/2018 – China’s CNPC sells 1st gasoline to Americas; cargo heads to Bahamas; 06/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Petrochina Co. Ltd; 27/04/2018 – PETROCHINA 1Q CRUDE OUTPUT 213.7M BARRELS; 09/05/2018 – PetroChina targets 4.3 bcm gas output in 2018 at China’s largest oil field; 19/04/2018 – PetroChina to boost output at key gas field in Xinjiang -Xinhua; 22/03/2018 – PetroChina 2017 Revenue CNY2.02 Tln Vs CNY1.62 Tln a Year Ago; 23/03/2018 – HONG KONG — After a hiatus of more than four years, PetroChina seems to be back in the game of making big overseas acquisitions. Reporting to the media on its latest deal, the $1; 12/04/2018 – PetroChina starts 60-day maintenance at Sichuan refinery – CNPC website; 02/04/2018 – PETROCHINA CO LTD – WANG DONGJIN RESIGNS AS VICE CHAIRMAN, DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $911.40 million. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 3, 2017, the firm served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities. The company has market cap of $148.29 billion. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline divisions. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas and crude oil.