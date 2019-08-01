EPS for Performant Financial (PFMT) Expected At $-0.11; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Analysts expect Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Performant Financial Corporation’s analysts see -31.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 20,837 shares traded. Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) has declined 44.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PFMT News: 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $33.3 MLN, COMPARED TO $33.8 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL 4Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Performant Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFMT); 08/05/2018 – PFMT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $123 TO $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial 4Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/03/2018 – PFMT SEES FY REV. $123M TO $150M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Performant Financial 1Q Rev $57M; 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL 4Q REV. $33.3M, EST. $30.2M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial Sees 2018 Rev $123M-$150M

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 64 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 47 decreased and sold stakes in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 15.28 million shares, up from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 278,059 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RRGB’s profit will be $4.54 million for 23.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for 28,640 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 576,987 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.72% invested in the company for 46,298 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.64% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 148,300 shares.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $428.14 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Red Robin News: RRGB Stock Sizzles on Buyout Buzz – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.: An Activist-Driven Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SKX,RRGB,YGYI – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRGB, GCI, NEWM, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity.