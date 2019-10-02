EPS for People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) Expected At $0.60; Stifel Financial (SF)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. PUB’s profit would be $11.30M giving it 11.40 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, People's Utah Bancorp’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 277 shares traded. People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has declined 15.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical PUB News: 25/04/2018 – People’s Utah Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 22/04/2018 DJ People’s Utah Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUB); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP PUB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 117 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 98 trimmed and sold holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 58.28 million shares, down from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stifel Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 77 New Position: 40.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20 million for 9.14 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 20,557 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has risen 12.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. for 298,137 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 264,070 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 501,949 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 103,369 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, firms, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs.

