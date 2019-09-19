EPS for People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) Expected At $0.60; Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Sellers Decreased By 0.11% Their Shorts

Sorl Auto Parts Inc (NASDAQ:SORL) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. SORL’s SI was 966,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 967,200 shares previously. With 55,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Sorl Auto Parts Inc (NASDAQ:SORL)’s short sellers to cover SORL’s short positions. The SI to Sorl Auto Parts Inc’s float is 12.15%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 114,138 shares traded or 241.88% up from the average. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has declined 32.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SORL News: 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 1Q EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Backs FY18 Net $28M; 02/04/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $450 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Sees FY18 Sales $450M; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Backs FY18 Rev $450M; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q Revenues From the Domestic OEM Customers $38.3M; 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC – REITERATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES OF $450 MLN AND NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $28 MLN; 02/04/2018 SORL Auto Parts Reports Record Annual Net Sales With a 40.1% Increase in the 2017 Year

Analysts expect People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. PUB’s profit would be $11.30 million giving it 11.86 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, People's Utah Bancorp’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 24,552 shares traded. People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has declined 15.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical PUB News: 25/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP PUB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 22/04/2018 DJ People’s Utah Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUB); 25/04/2018 – People’s Utah Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for PeopleÂ’s Intermountain Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $535.82 million. It offers a range of deposit services and products, such as personal checking and savings accounts, and other consumer banking products, including electronic banking; construction, acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans; and equipment lease financing, and leasing services and products. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; SBA loans; mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machines, treasury management services, remote deposit capture, and bill pay; and other products, such as cashierÂ’s checks, money orders, credit and debit cards, and safe deposit services.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $62.93 million. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses.