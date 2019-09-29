EPS for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Expected At $1.42; CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (CHMJF) Shorts Up By 200%

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 10,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 3,400 shares previously. With 142,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.94% or $0.0223 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1377. About 74,725 shares traded or 185.34% up from the average. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.43% from last quarter’s $1.4 EPS. PAG’s profit would be $116.56 million giving it 8.15 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 297,249 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media

More news for Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) were recently published by: Midasletter.com, which released: “Chemistree Technology Inc (CNSX:CHM) Expanding Premium Brand Sugarleaf Offerings – Midas Letter” on May 03, 2019. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “Chemistree Technology Escapes Junior CSE Downdraft With Uptrend Still Intact – Midas Letter” and published on May 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Chemistree Technology Inc., an investment company, operates in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.91 million. The firm was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PAG) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Share Price Is Up 23% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 15.63% above currents $46.27 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PAG in report on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 2.93% less from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 398,445 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Amp Investors invested in 11,651 shares. Everett Harris And Comm Ca accumulated 13,089 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 512,408 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 11,673 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 57,083 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn accumulated 92,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambiar Llc reported 0.21% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 8,735 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 26,373 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 8,675 shares. Bruni J V And Co Co holds 289,561 shares. Aristotle Management Ltd holds 45,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio, California-based fund reported 134,486 shares.