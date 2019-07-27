EPS for PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Expected At $0.19; Shorts at DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (DSITF) Lowered By 8.5%

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. PNNT’s profit would be $12.74 million giving it 8.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 223,187 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 7.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00

DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had a decrease of 8.5% in short interest. DSITF’s SI was 269,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.5% from 294,000 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 192 days are for DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s short sellers to cover DSITF’s short positions. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

