EPS for PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Expected At $0.19; LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAR (LNGPF) Sellers Increased By 4.82% Their Shorts

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. PNNT’s profit would be $12.74 million giving it 8.30 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 162,556 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 7.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:LNGPF) had an increase of 4.82% in short interest. LNGPF’s SI was 467,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.82% from 446,000 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1558 days are for LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:LNGPF)’s short sellers to cover LNGPF’s short positions. It closed at $3.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Longfor Properties Co. Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in China. The company has market cap of $23.53 billion. The Company’s Property Development segment develops and sells office premises, and commercial and residential properties. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Property Investment segment leases investment properties, including retail properties.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,142 activity. The insider PENN ARTHUR H bought 16,000 shares worth $104,395.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $423.06 million. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, gas and oil, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.