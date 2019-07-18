EPS for Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Expected At $0.41; Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut By $5.26 Million Its Five9 (FIVN) Position

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 24.24% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. PBA’s profit would be $208.57M giving it 23.10 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 124,759 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 52.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 8.64%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 90,253 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 191,422 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 86,022 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Five9 had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Roth Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. The company has market cap of $19.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. It has a 20.67 P/E ratio. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2019 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Add Passive Income and Diversify With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 13, 2019.