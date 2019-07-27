EPS for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Expected At $-0.33; Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 106.25% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Pegasystems Inc.’s analysts see 6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 150,807 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) stake by 183.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 33,519 shares as Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s stock rose 22.61%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 51,782 shares with $922,000 value, up from 18,263 last quarter. Par Pacific Holdings Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 245,921 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $232,079 activity. 2,600 shares valued at $147,134 were sold by STILLWELL KENNETH on Friday, February 1. The insider PYLE MICHAEL R sold 1,500 shares worth $84,945.

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Pegasystems Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 71,782 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 47,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P holds 26,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 8,575 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 267,787 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,881 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 5,608 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 0.04% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 325,160 shares. Polar Cap Llp has 480,912 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 54,843 shares. Highline Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 653,288 shares. Secor Capital Advsr L P reported 25,786 shares.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

