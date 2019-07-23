EPS for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Expected At $0.83; Metals USA (MUSA) Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.47% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. PEB’s profit would be $108.43 million giving it 8.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s analysts see 80.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 650,985 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader

Metals USA Inc (MUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 98 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 96 sold and decreased their equity positions in Metals USA Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 26.47 million shares, up from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Metals USA Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 74 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 16.46% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.58 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $42.46 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 187,408 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. for 522,642 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 31,167 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 165,813 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.81% in the stock. River Road Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 338,871 shares.

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The companyÂ’s retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. As of January 3, 2017, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. The Firm owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,970 guest rooms. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

