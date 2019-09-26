EPS for Peabody Energy (BTU) Expected At $0.18; Cutera Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. BTU’s profit would be $18.65M giving it 20.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Peabody Energy Corporation’s analysts see -51.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 81,208 shares traded. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT BOOSTED BTU, HES, ISBC, EGN, UNIT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Launches Process To Reduce Pricing And Extend Maturity Of Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP QTRLY TONS SOLD 48.3 MLN TONS VS 46.1 MLN TONS; 11/05/2018 – Former Trump campaign advisor Scott Mason has represented Alphabet Inc., Tesla and Peabody Energy, among others, as they sought influence in the White House and on Capitol Hill; 29/03/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – HAS LAUNCHED A PROCESS TO ACCOMMODATE A REPRICING OF COMPANY’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – CONFIRMS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Peabody Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – UPON CLOSING, CO PLANS TO REPAY ABOUT $46 MLN OF ITS TERM LOAN, WHICH WOULD BRING TOTAL OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN BALANCE TO $400 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Peabody Energy Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – SEABORNE THERMAL AND METALLURGICAL COAL PRICING “REMAINED ROBUST” ON SOLID ASIAN-PACIFIC DEMAND IN QTR

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 49 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 46 reduced and sold stakes in Cutera Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.37 million shares, up from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cutera Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 34 New Position: 15.

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $40 highest and $1800 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 86.31% above currents $14.76 stock price. Peabody Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 19 by JP Morgan. B. Riley & Co maintained Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 3.46 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

More notable recent Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peabody Closes On $565 Million Revolving Credit Facility – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peabody Announces Private Offering Of $900 Million Of Senior Secured Notes – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Coal Giant Peabody Plummets on Poor Earnings Outlook – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Peabody Energy (BTU) announces refinancing activities, confirms full-year 2019 guidance targets – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cutera (CUTR) Receives Additional Approval from Health Canada for its truSculpt iD Body Sculpting Technology – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expanded use of Cutera truSculpt iD OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 16,729 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $434.96 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 170,613 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 831,270 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 362,729 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,677 shares.