EPS for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Expected At $0.37; Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 10 sold and trimmed holdings in Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.83 million shares, up from 4.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.57% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. PBFX’s profit would be $22.94 million giving it 14.64 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, PBF Logistics LP’s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 41,511 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 0.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 1.25 million shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 165,722 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 92,381 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 270,095 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $106.26 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 19,408 shares traded. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) has declined 17.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Myth About Boeing’s Engine Shortage – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: FAX Cuts Big, NHF Rights Offering Announced – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Announces Key Management Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) on Monday, February 18 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PBF Logistics LP shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Jane Street Gp Ltd accumulated 0% or 53,830 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd invested in 387,451 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 120,213 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advisors invested in 1.08M shares. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 2,600 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) or 114,800 shares. Sei Com reported 4,968 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 432,553 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 21,605 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3.58 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 70,625 shares.