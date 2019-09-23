EPS for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Expected At $0.52; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted By $305,016 Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. PYPL’s profit would be $611.87 million giving it 50.31 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 10.71 million shares traded or 61.31% up from the average. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 14/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with PayPal CEO Dan Schulman for insights into the international payment processing landscape; 03/04/2018 – PayPal Draws Down Additional $500M Under 364-Day Delayed-Draw Term Loan Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: M&A COULD BE HIGHER THAN $1B-3B SOME YEARS AS WELL; 14/03/2018 – PayPal CEO sees international potential as countries like India skip over legacy fintech: CEO; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Despite the prevalence of digital payments, most companies in that sector are still competing with cash, according to Sri Shivananda, chief technology officer at PayPal; 09/04/2018 – PayPal Makes a Move Toward Traditional Banking; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q Rev $3.69B

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 4,296 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)'s stock declined 13.04%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 30,943 shares with $2.21M value, up from 26,647 last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc now has $6.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 1.64M shares traded or 169.07% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.13 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 49.88 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Among 7 analysts covering Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paypal Holdings has $13700 highest and $10500 lowest target. $122.22’s average target is 16.80% above currents $104.64 stock price. Paypal Holdings had 26 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

