EPS for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Expected At $-0.20; Lydall Has 1.06 Sentiment

Lydall Inc (LDL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 53 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 50 sold and decreased their stock positions in Lydall Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 15.54 million shares, down from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lydall Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. for 248,329 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 107,362 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 54,298 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 376,974 shares.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $344.31 million. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers divisions. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 128,818 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 30,610 shares. Buckingham Incorporated stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 32,740 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,455 shares. Bluemountain Capital, a New York-based fund reported 5,644 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 57,200 shares in its portfolio. 182,928 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd owns 49,382 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt L P holds 267,034 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Morgan Stanley owns 246,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Scout Invests holds 0.6% or 2.09M shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The company??s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America.