EPS for Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Expected At $0.25; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Last Week

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. PDCO’s profit would be $23.83M giving it 19.25 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Patterson Companies, Inc.’s analysts see -32.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 753,575 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $135 target in Monday, February 11 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. See Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $176.0000 167.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $135.0000 180.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $145.0000 167.0000

29/03/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 1,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 93,740 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,240 shares. American Intll Inc owns 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 21,778 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Utah Retirement System stated it has 11,716 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 2,726 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0% or 25 shares. Fpr Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 2.55% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 11,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westwood Holdg Incorporated has 18,800 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,149 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% or 2,687 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 55,250 shares.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 406,963 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity. 14,247 shares were sold by HELEN SUZANNE L, worth $2.00 million.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.43 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 284,879 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,424 shares in its portfolio. 283 are owned by Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division. Pnc Financial Gru owns 24,538 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 2.30 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 230,692 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 118,991 shares. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 519 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 234,040 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Principal Financial Gp accumulated 0.01% or 474,148 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 30,868 shares. Perkins Mgmt Incorporated has 0.53% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 35,713 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report.