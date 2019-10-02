EPS for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) Expected At $0.19; Funds Transfer (RELL) Sentiment Is 0.44

Analysts expect Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) to report $0.19 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 32.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. T_PSI’s profit would be $15.87 million giving it 19.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Pason Systems Inc.’s analysts see 72.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 78,051 shares traded. Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Funds Transfer Inc (RELL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 8 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 18 decreased and sold their holdings in Funds Transfer Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.55 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Funds Transfer Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Another recent and important Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019.

Pason Systems Inc. provides specialized data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. It also provides Enhanced Pit Volume Totalizer, a well control system; Gas Analyzer to detect the changes in relative volumes of hydrocarbon gases; Hazardous Gas Alarm System, which detects the presence of combustible gases and provides visible and audible alerts; Pit Volume Totalizer used to measure, display, and provide alarms for the main mud system; Rig Communications provides remote data communications for drillers; Rig Display, a touch screen computer to access services and applications on and around the rig floor; and SideKick, a rig floor computer that allows for data entry and displays information around the rig.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. for 192,400 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 50,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 243,646 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 127,811 shares.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $74.82 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.