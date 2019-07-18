EPS for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Expected At $0.38; Shorts at Fastenal Company (FAST) Lowered By 9.73%

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) had a decrease of 9.73% in short interest. FAST’s SI was 23.71 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.73% from 26.26M shares previously. With 2.36M avg volume, 10 days are for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s short sellers to cover FAST’s short positions. The SI to Fastenal Company’s float is 8.32%. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 3.92 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. PRTY’s profit would be $35.64M giving it 3.93 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Party City Holdco Inc.’s analysts see 3,700.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 981,771 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 47.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Brand Comparable Sales Growth of Approximately 1%; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY REPORTS PURCHASE OF 11 FRANCHISE STORES IN MARYLAND; 22/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Party City Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $789.6 MLN VS $749.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC – SEES 2018 BRAND COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 1%; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 5C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Party City Holdco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTY); 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.76 TO $1.87; 09/05/2018 – Party City Narrows 1Q Loss by 77%, Backs Full-Year Guidance

Among 2 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $559.93 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 6.08 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M was sold by Hein LeLand J. 5,000 shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J, worth $302,550 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 to “Sector Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.34 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 22.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.