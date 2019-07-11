EPS for Parker-Hannifin (PH) Expected At $3.11; Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed By $1.39 Million Its Raven Inds (RAVN) Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) stake by 68.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 36,544 shares as Raven Inds Inc (RAVN)’s stock declined 4.82%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 16,623 shares with $636,000 value, down from 53,167 last quarter. Raven Inds Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 110,807 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report $3.11 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 3.42% from last quarter’s $3.22 EPS. PH’s profit would be $395.06 million giving it 13.14 P/E if the $3.11 EPS is correct. After having $3.17 EPS previously, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s analysts see -1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.34M shares traded or 45.54% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Tegna Inc stake by 38,331 shares to 78,047 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 33,519 shares and now owns 51,782 shares. Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK had bought 2,600 shares worth $101,530. $17,448 worth of stock was bought by LeBaron Marc E on Thursday, March 28.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 13 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, February 1. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $175 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Monday, May 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.