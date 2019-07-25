EPS for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected At $1.08; Js Capital Management Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $10.58 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 19.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 400,085 shares with $44.42 million value, down from 495,393 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $142.61. About 4.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $1.08 EPS. PKOH's profit would be $13.64 million giving it 7.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.'s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 5,898 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $386.67 million. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 6.95 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $734,704 activity. CRAWFORD EDWARD F bought $375,454 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $114 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 6.86% above currents $142.61 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.