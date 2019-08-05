EPS for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected At $1.08; Coatue Management Increased By $347.65 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Stake

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. PKOH’s profit would be $13.64M giving it 6.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 5,672 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – MAINTAINING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE AT $3.55 – $3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75

Coatue Management Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 234.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 1.48 million shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 2.11M shares with $496.99 million value, up from 631,444 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $264.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $260.49. About 1.17M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $734,704 activity. 12,532 shares were bought by CRAWFORD EDWARD F, worth $375,454 on Friday, June 7.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $366.36 million. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 6.59 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) or 20,369 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 209,431 shares. North Star Investment Management has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). State Street accumulated 0% or 163,223 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). 9 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,302 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 551 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) or 414,800 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,562 shares. Citigroup owns 2,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 790,175 shares.

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Is Yielding 1.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Park-Ohio Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) 45% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. 23,850 shares valued at $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 110,646 shares to 355,996 valued at $633.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 13,662 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2.65% or 5.84M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James & holds 0.3% or 845,725 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt invested in 7,481 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 30.86M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 363,693 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Assetmark Inc reported 282,773 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Limited has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical owns 22,694 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Lc (Wy) holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 300 shares. Mig Cap Ltd has invested 6.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $27800 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.