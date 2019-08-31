EPS for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) Expected At $0.04; Accenture LTD (ACN) Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,852 giving it 38.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 20,529 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 03/04/2018 – PARK CITY ENTERED PACT W/ RESONANT TO SETTLE PROXY CONTEST; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 10/05/2018 – Park City Group 3Q EPS 2c; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes That Resonant May Be Able to Achieve a Better Outcome for Hldrs by Pursuing a Sale of the Co; 04/04/2018 – ReposiTrak® Announces New Global Document Sharing Feature for Compliance Management; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC; 09/05/2018 – SECURITY PROPERTIES BUYS AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN PARK CITY, UT; 23/05/2018 – Forbes Chocolate Embraces the Power of the ReposiTrak® Platform to Automate Compliance Management and Reduce Risk

Accenture LTD (ACN) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 488 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 405 cut down and sold positions in Accenture LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 444.15 million shares, down from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Accenture LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 36 to 55 for an increase of 19. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 357 Increased: 372 New Position: 116.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,088 activity. FIELDS RANDALL K bought $15,108 worth of stock or 2,200 shares. Noll Austin F. Jr. had bought 5,000 shares worth $33,980.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $121.22 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 27.73 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Csu Producer Resources Inc. holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc for 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.23 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.