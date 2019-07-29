EPS for PAR Technology (PAR) Expected At $-0.12; East Coast Asset Management Has Raised American Tower New (AMT) Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 14.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc acquired 2,508 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 19,995 shares with $3.94 million value, up from 17,487 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $90.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.63. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, PAR Technology Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 111,029 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 74.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 11/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces PAR Pay for all PAR POS Software Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.28% stake. Quadrant Cap Ltd Co reported 9,655 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 1.07% or 5,665 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 272 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 520,575 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 62,439 shares. Live Your Vision has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sabal has 1,195 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability holds 2,700 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 2,700 are owned by Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Llc. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,980 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Lara Gustavo sold $526,760.

Among 2 analysts covering PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PAR Technology had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.