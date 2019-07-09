EPS for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) Expected At $0.20; Starrett L S Co (SCX)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Starrett L S Co (SCX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.06, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold equity positions in Starrett L S Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.92 million shares, up from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Starrett L S Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. PANL’s profit would be $8.89M giving it 4.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s analysts see 122.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 13,401 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company for 354,083 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 201,715 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 58,949 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 304,680 shares.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 19,103 shares traded or 112.07% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has risen 5.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $46.42 million. The companyÂ’s products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

More news for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Directors Own The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “STARRETT SETS DATE FOR ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING – GlobeNewswire” and published on June 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Lc stated it has 0.83% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). 6,604 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru Communications. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 467,331 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 1,440 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 9,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,654 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.48% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Bancshares owns 1,507 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 44,214 shares. Beaconlight Ltd has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Country Tru Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Asset Mngmt reported 2,068 shares. 226 were accumulated by Parkside Bank And Tru. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 5,705 shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $159.63 million. The Company’s dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services.

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pangaea Logistics (PANL) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PANL) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PANL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.