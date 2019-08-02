Analysts expect Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $3.38 EPS change or 119.01% from last quarter’s $-2.84 EPS. PAM’s profit would be $41.43M giving it 14.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.95 EPS previously, Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.’s analysts see -72.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 5,310 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) stake by 43.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as Sempra Energy Com (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 3,400 shares with $428,000 value, down from 6,050 last quarter. Sempra Energy Com now has $37.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 38,540 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) stake by 25,346 shares to 108,802 valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BHP) stake by 6,479 shares and now owns 61,224 shares. Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation accumulated 18,305 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Caprock Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 6,844 shares. Teilinger Capital Limited invested in 199,600 shares or 49.59% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 103,516 shares stake. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hanson Mcclain has 1,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Utah Retirement Sys reported 51,715 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M Securities Inc holds 0.21% or 7,347 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mirae Asset Invests Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Icon Advisers holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 21,400 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

