EPS for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Expected At $0.27; Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake

D R Horton Inc now has $17.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond's Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC - INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL'S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University's Alumnus; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC - TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC - DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.39 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88's average target is 30.79% above currents $212.46 stock price.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Hewatt Michael W, worth $120,589.

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.