EPS for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Expected At $0.95; Ladder Capital Class A (LADR) Shorts Raised By 26.42%

Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR) had an increase of 26.42% in short interest. LADR’s SI was 1.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.42% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 744,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR)’s short sellers to cover LADR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 363,405 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.06% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PACW’s profit would be $113.82 million giving it 9.82 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, PacWest Bancorp’s analysts see -11.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 632,252 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

