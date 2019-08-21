EPS for Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Expected At $1.86; EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (EGTYF) Sellers Decreased By 99.11% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.86 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.64% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. OXM’s profit would be $31.66M giving it 9.00 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Oxford Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 43.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 142,432 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had a decrease of 99.11% in short interest. EGTYF’s SI was 1,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 99.11% from 123,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 12.37% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0701. About 44,263 shares traded or 31.17% up from the average. Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eguana Technologies Inc. designs and makes power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.15 million. The firm offers Bi-Direx inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and various forms of energy storage systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides AC Battery, a grid ready power control solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 15,603 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). 12,336 are held by Sei Invests. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 151,136 shares. Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% or 35,254 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,387 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc has invested 0.19% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Axa holds 0.02% or 71,200 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 16,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 24,792 shares.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 16.74 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

