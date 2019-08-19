EPS for Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Expected At $1.86; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Everest Re (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re has $26000 highest and $23200 lowest target. $246.25’s average target is -1.22% below currents $249.29 stock price. Everest Re had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. See Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.86 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.64% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. OXM’s profit would be $31.65 million giving it 8.88 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Oxford Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 43.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 117,070 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

The stock increased 1.03% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $249.29. About 169,855 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D had bought 500 shares worth $121,155 on Friday, August 2. $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was bought by GRAF JOHN A on Thursday, August 1.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D had bought 500 shares worth $121,155 on Friday, August 2. $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was bought by GRAF JOHN A on Thursday, August 1.