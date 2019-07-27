EPS for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Expected At $-0.42; Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.26 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-1.68 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 312,044 shares traded. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has declined 88.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.82% the S&P500.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 11 cut down and sold positions in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.25 million shares, up from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. The company has market cap of $51.93 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 7,432 shares traded. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) has risen 6.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,923 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 47,645 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 0.47% invested in the company for 908,974 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 109,879 shares.

